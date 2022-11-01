Left Menu

Suspect in attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband faces two federal counts

(Updates with charges filed) Oct 31 (Reuters) - The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday. David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82.

Reuters | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:35 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:35 IST
Suspect in attack on House Speaker Pelosi's husband faces two federal counts

(Updates with charges filed) Oct 31 (Reuters) -

The U.S. Justice Department on Monday charged a 42-year-old man accused of attacking U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband Paul with assault and attempted kidnapping, the agency said in a statement on Monday. David DePape, 42, is accused of breaking into the Pelosi residence early on Friday and assaulting Paul Pelosi, 82. The two counts he faces carries up to 50 years in prison, the department said.

Police have not offered a motive for Friday's assault on Paul Pelosi, 82, who according to his wife's office underwent surgery for a skull fracture and injuries to his hands and right arm, though doctors expect a full recovery. The incident stoked fears about political violence less than two weeks ahead of midterm elections on Nov. 8 that will decide control of the House of Representatives and Senate, coming amid the most vitriolic and polarized U.S. political climate in decades.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022