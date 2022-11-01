Russia to donate 25,000 tonnes of wheat to Lebanon -minister
Reuters | Beirut | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:44 IST
- Country:
- Lebanon
Lebanon has been officially informed of Russian President Vladimir Putin's approval of a donation of 25,000 tonnes of wheat to the crisis-hit country, Lebanese Public Works Minister Ali Hamie told Reuters on Monday.
Russia would also donate 10,000 tonnes of fuel oil to Beirut, Hamie said. (Reporting By Timour Azhari Editing by Chris Reese)
