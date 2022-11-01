Gurugram administration demolishes six illegal properties of gangster

The Gurugram district administration on Monday demolished six properties of jailed gangster Kaushal that he had built on illegally occupied government land, officials said.

Two double-storey houses and four shops built by the gangster on nearly 600 square yards of encroached Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) land in Sector 33 were brought down by bulldozers amid heavy police presence, they said.

According to sources, Gurugram police received information that Kaushal got the houses and shops built to rent them out.

A report was sent to the state government, following which the district administration swung into action. The HSVP pasted notices on the six properties on October 21, the sources said.

Kaushal's family moved court against the notices. The local court stayed the action but revoked the stay during the first hearing in the case on October 29.

The demolition operation, which began at 8 am, lasted five hours, the officials said.

The district administration had appointed Gurugram Sub-Divisional Magistrate Ravindra Yadav as the duty magistrate. Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) Virendra Vij and Additional Commissioner of Police, Sadar, Sanjeev Balhara were among around 200 police personnel present at the spot.

According to police, 35 cases including those of murder, robbery, extortion and attempt to murder, etc. are registered against Kaushal. PTI COR DIV DIV

