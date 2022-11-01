Germany's Scholz congratulates Lula on winning Brazil election

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz congratulated Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva by phone on winning Brazil's runoff election for president and the two leaders agreed to deepen relations between their countries, a governent spokesman said late on Monday.

Scholz earlier in the day in a tweet said he looked forward to cooperating with Lula, especially on the topics of trade and climate protection. (Writing by Miranda Murray and Sarah Marsh; Editing by Rachel More and Aurora Ellis)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)