Biden congratulates Brazil's Lula on election victory

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:51 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:51 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory during a call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.

Biden and Lula discussed their countries' strong relationship and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, the White House said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

