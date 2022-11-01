Biden congratulates Brazil's Lula on election victory
U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva on his election victory during a call on Monday, the White House said in a statement.
Biden and Lula discussed their countries' strong relationship and committed to continue working as partners to address common challenges, the White House said.
