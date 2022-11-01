Left Menu

Man held for 'digital rape' of 6-yr-old girl in Ghaziabad

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 01-11-2022 00:56 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 00:56 IST
Man held for 'digital rape' of 6-yr-old girl in Ghaziabad
  • Country:
  • India

A man was arrested for raping his six-year-old neighbour in Kanawani area here, an official said on Monday.

An FIR was lodged against accused Ajay alias Ram Naresh after the girl's mother filed a complaint alleging “digital rape” (forced sex using any part of the body other than male genital) with her daughter on Saturday night.

Ajay was booked under section 376AB (sexual assault on a girl below 12 years of age) of the Indian Penal Code and Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO) Act.

According to police, the girl was with her elder sister and brother in their house while their mother had gone out for work. Ajay, who is their neighbour, came there at night and committed the act.

When the woman came home on Sunday morning, the children hugged her and started weeping. Her elder daughter narrated the incident to her, they said.

Ajay was arrested on the intervening night of October 30 and 31 while he was trying to flee to his native village in Kannauj district, police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022