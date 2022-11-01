Left Menu

Putin: attacks on Ukraine infrastructure 'not all we could have done'

Putin: attacks on Ukraine infrastructure 'not all we could have done'

Russian strikes on Ukrainian infrastructure on Monday were in part a response to a drone attacks on the Black Sea fleet over the weekend, President Vladimir Putin said, indicating more action could follow.

"That's not all we could have done," he told a televised news conference.

