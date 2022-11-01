Left Menu

Germany's Scholz promises Ukraine further support in call with Zelenskiy

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 01-11-2022 03:04 IST | Created: 01-11-2022 03:04 IST
Germany's Scholz promises Ukraine further support in call with Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday that Berlin would continue to provide Kyiv with political, financial, humanitarian and military support, according to a government statement.

Scholz condemned Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure and called Russian accusations that Ukraine was working on a so-called "dirty bomb" baseless. "Dirty bombs" are laced with nuclear material.

"The chancellor agreed with the Ukrainian president that the independent investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency initiated by the Ukrainian side would clear up any doubts on this topic," the government statement read.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

Cricket-Kohli appalled by invasion of privacy after hotel room filmed

 Australia
2
Building the future with robotics

Building the future with robotics

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; Macau reimposes COVID curbs with casino lockdown as infections creep up and more

Health News Roundup: Mexico detects H5N1 bird flu in farm near U.S. border; ...

 Global
4
NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

NASA delays launch of LOFTID tech demo and NOAA's JPSS-2 satellite

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Mauritius becomes a model for innovation-driven development in Africa

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022