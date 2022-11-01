Germany's Scholz promises Ukraine further support in call with Zelenskiy
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz assured Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in a phone call on Monday that Berlin would continue to provide Kyiv with political, financial, humanitarian and military support, according to a government statement.
Scholz condemned Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure and called Russian accusations that Ukraine was working on a so-called "dirty bomb" baseless. "Dirty bombs" are laced with nuclear material.
"The chancellor agreed with the Ukrainian president that the independent investigation by the International Atomic Energy Agency initiated by the Ukrainian side would clear up any doubts on this topic," the government statement read.
