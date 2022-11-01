Independent experts slam Mexico for withdrawing arrest orders in missing-students case

An independent panel on Monday criticized Mexico for withdrawing arrest warrants, mostly for military members, in the probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students, saying there was sufficient evidence to press charges.

The Interdisciplinary Group of Independent Experts (GIEI) said it did not know why 21 of 83 arrest orders were dropped just as investigators were moving forward with detentions, including of Mexico's former top prosecutor, in one of the country's most notorious human rights scandals. "To us, it is incomprehensible why these arrest warrants were withdrawn," GIEI member Claudia Paz y Paz told a news conference, while fellow panelist Francisco Cox called some aspects of the government's investigation "clumsy" and "rushed."

The Attorney General's office did not immediately reply to a request for comment. President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador took office in 2018 vowing to uncover the truth around the suspected abduction and massacre of the 43 students from the Ayotzinapa Rural Teachers' College, after his predecessor's inquiry was riddled with errors and abuses.

In addition to renewing the mandate of the GIEI, which the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights formed in 2014, Lopez Obrador also named a special prosecutor and created a truth commission. The commission presented a report in August that dubbed the disappearances a "state crime" and put forward new findings, including a trove of WhatsApp messages - allegedly sent between those involved in the students' disappearance.

The GIEI later analyzed the messages and found inconsistencies that it said ruled out the possibility of using them as legal evidence. It also said the messages were not part of the documentation used to request the 83 orders to arrest military, police, local officials and others, noting prosecutors did not base their probe on the truth commission's report.

Mexico's top human rights official, Alejandro Encinas, who leads the commission, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. He told reporters last week that the WhatsApp messages comprised just one part of a larger analysis. Panelist Carlos Beristain noted that confusion around the case had grown due to "an effort to rush the results." Yet he also said the GIEI stood by the evidence obtained for the arrests.

"In spite of what's been said in recent weeks, the investigation is sufficiently strong," he said. Beristain added that the GIEI asked to extend its mandate for another two months from Monday, requesting that two of its four members continue their work to ensure the case proceeds smoothly.

GIEI members also said they would continue requesting military documents that they said the government so far has not handed over. Mexico's defense ministry did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)