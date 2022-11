BRIEF-Ohio AG Yost Is Taking Dollar General To Court For Allegedly Advertising Goods For One Price On Shelves And Charging Higher Price At Register- Tweet

Nov 1 (Reuters) -

* OHIO AG YOST IS TAKING DOLLAR GENERAL TO COURT FOR ALLEGEDLY ADVERTISING GOODS FOR ONE PRICE ON SHELVES AND CHARGING HIGHER PRICE AT REGISTER- TWEET Source text link: https://bit.ly/3UksmVr Further company coverage:

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)