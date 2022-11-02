Iran official says Netanyahu return would create new challenge for U.S. and Israel – Ilna

An adviser to Iran's Revolutionary Guards' chief commander said on Wednesday that a return of Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu to power would create a new challenge for the United States and Israel, said the semi-official Ilna news agency.

"Netanyahu's return to power will weaken the democratic government in America and will be the beginning of a new challenge for both Israel and Washington," Hossein Taleb said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)