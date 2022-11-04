Putin signs law on mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes - RIA
Reuters | Updated: 04-11-2022 17:19 IST | Created: 04-11-2022 17:19 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin has signed a law allowing the mobilisation of people who have committed serious crimes, RIA news agency said on Friday.
The law excludes those convicted of child sex abuse, treason, spying or terrorism, RIA said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Vladimir Putin
- Russian
Advertisement