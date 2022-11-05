BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Iran lied about sending a limited number of drones to Russia, says Kyiv's forces are shooting down at least 10 of them a day

Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS IRAN LIED ABOUT SENDING A LIMITED NUMBER OF DRONES TO RUSSIA, SAYS KYIV'S FORCES ARE SHOOTING DOWN AT LEAST 10 OF THEM A DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

