BRIEF-Ukraine's Zelenskiy says Iran lied about sending a limited number of drones to Russia, says Kyiv's forces are shooting down at least 10 of them a day

Reuters | Updated: 05-11-2022 22:47 IST | Created: 05-11-2022 22:47 IST
Nov 5 (Reuters) -

* UKRAINE'S ZELENSKIY SAYS IRAN LIED ABOUT SENDING A LIMITED NUMBER OF DRONES TO RUSSIA, SAYS KYIV'S FORCES ARE SHOOTING DOWN AT LEAST 10 OF THEM A DAY Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

