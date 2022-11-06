World News Roundup: Italy allows minors and the sick to leave migrant ship; U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Italy allows minors and the sick to leave migrant ship

Italian authorities on Sunday allowed minors and people in need of urgent medical care to disembark from a German-flagged vessel in the Sicilian port of Catania, the NGO running the ship said. Several vessels holding almost 1,000 migrants have been at sea off Italy for more than a week awaiting permission to dock from the country's right-wing government that took office last month.

U.S. urges Ukraine to be open to talks with Russia-Washington Post

The United States is privately encouraging Ukraine to signal an openness to negotiate with Russia, the Washington Post reported, as the State Department said Moscow was escalating the war and did not seriously wish to engage in peace talks. The newspaper cited unnamed sources as saying the request by American officials was not aimed at pushing Ukraine to the negotiating table, but a calculated attempt to ensure Kyiv maintains the support of other nations.

COP27 puts climate compensation on agenda for first time

Delegates at the the U.N.'s COP27 climate summit in Egypt agreed to discuss whether rich nations should compensate poor countries most vulnerable to climate change for their suffering. "This creates for the first time an institutionally stable space on the formal agenda of COP and the Paris Agreement to discuss the pressing issue of funding arrangements needed to deal with existing gaps, responding to loss and damage," COP27 president Sameh Shoukry told the opening plenary.

Sudan's Burhan says political talks ongoing but Bashir loyalists not welcome

Sudan's military leader General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan confirmed on Sunday that talks on a new political framework for the country were being held, but he warned the former ruling party in harsh words not to interfere with the military or in politics. Burhan, head of the country's Sovereign Council, led a coup a year ago that halted the country's transition to elections following the ouster of Omar al-Bashir after three decades of rule.

Passenger plane crash-lands into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

A Precision Air flight carrying 39 passengers made a crash landing into Lake Victoria on Sunday while attempting to reach a nearby airport in Tanzania, the airline said. At least 26 people were rescued from the plane, the airline said in a statement, adding that no deaths had been confirmed.

Iran acknowledges drone shipments to Russia before war, Kyiv says Tehran is lying

Iran acknowledged for the first time on Saturday that it had supplied Moscow with drones but said they were sent before the war in Ukraine, where Russia has used them to target power stations and civilian infrastructure. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a "small number" of drones had been shipped a few months before Russia's Feb 24 invasion.

China posts 6-month high COVID count as it sticks with strategy

China on Sunday reported its highest number of new COVID-19 infections in six months, a day after health officials said they were sticking with strict coronavirus curbs, likely disappointing recent investor hopes for an easing. China recorded 4,420 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections on Saturday, the National Health Commission said, the most since May 6 and compared up from 3,659 new local cases a day earlier.

Thousands march in Peru, demanding resignation of leftist President Castillo

Thousands of people took to the streets across Peru on Saturday to demand the resignation of embattled President Pedro Castillo, a leftist whose government is under investigation for corruption. Carrying the Andean nation's vertically striped red-white-red flag and signs with anti-government slogans, protesters marched towards the opposition-dominated Congress in the capital Lima.

Japan hosts multilateral display of naval unity amid East Asia tension

Japan hosted its first international fleet review for seven years on Sunday with ships from 12 other nations in a show of unity as North Korea fires record numbers of missiles and China increases its pressure on Taiwan. The naval parade in Sagami Bay near Tokyo involved 38 vessels, 18 from friendly countries such as the United States, South Korea, Britain, Australia, Singapore, India and Thailand. Thirty-three aircraft flew overhead, including submarine-hunting patrol planes and helicopters.

At least nine people wounded in Philadelphia shooting

At least nine people were shot in Philadelphia on Saturday night, leaving two in critical condition, the police said. Multiple shooters exited a vehicle in the Kensington area of the Pennsylvania city and began shooting, firing about 40 shots, Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford told a televised news briefing.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)