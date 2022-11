BRIEF-Sai Microelectronics Says German Authority Blocks Its Unit Silex Microsystems From Buying Elmos Semiconductor's Auto Chip Manufacturing Line

Sai Microelectronics: * SAYS GERMAN FEDERAL MINISTRY OF ECONOMICS AND CLIMATE ACTION BLOCKS ITS UNIT SILEX MICROSYSTEMS FROM BUYING ELMOS SEMICONDUCTOR'S AUTO CHIP MANUFACTURING LINE

* SAYS "DEEPLY REGRETS" THIS FINAL AND FORMAL DECISION OF THE GERMAN GOVERNMENT * SAYS IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE OPTIMISTIC ABOUT AND ATTACH IMPORTANCE TO THE AUTOMOTIVE CHIP INDUSTRY AND RELATED BUSINESS

