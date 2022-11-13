ATM containing Rs 10 lakh stolen in Udaipur RJ-ATMUdaipur, Nov 13 (PTI) Unidentified miscreants uprooted State Bank of India's cash'

Left Menu

Udaipur, Nov 13 PTIA State Bank of Indias ATM was dismantled and taken away by some unidentified people in Udaipur district, police said on Sunday. The machine had Rs 10 lakh in cash, according to the bank, police said.

PTI | Udaipur | Updated: 13-11-2022 19:27 IST | Created: 13-11-2022 19:27 IST
Udaipur, Nov 13 (PTI)A State Bank of India's ATM was dismantled and taken away by some unidentified people in Udaipur district, police said on Sunday. The machine had Rs 10 lakh in cash, according to the bank, police said. The incident occurred Saturday late night in Dabok Police Station area where the 5-6 accused held a guard hostage and took away the ATM in a vehicle, SHO Chhel Singh said.

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the accused, he added.

