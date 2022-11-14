BRIEF-Binance CEO Says Co Is Forming An Industry Recovery Fund To Help Projects Who Are Otherwise Strong, But In A Liquidity Crisis- Tweet
Nov 14 (Reuters) -
* BINANCE CEO SAYS CO IS FORMING AN INDUSTRY RECOVERY FUND TO HELP PROJECTS WHO ARE OTHERWISE STRONG, BUT IN A LIQUIDITY CRISIS- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3Ack3Dt
