BRIEF-Binance CEO Says Co Is Forming An Industry Recovery Fund To Help Projects Who Are Otherwise Strong, But In A Liquidity Crisis- Tweet

Nov 14 (Reuters) -

* BINANCE CEO SAYS CO IS FORMING AN INDUSTRY RECOVERY FUND TO HELP PROJECTS WHO ARE OTHERWISE STRONG, BUT IN A LIQUIDITY CRISIS- TWEET Source text: https://bit.ly/3Ack3Dt

