BRIEF-Vice President Kamala Harris Meets Prime Minister Justin Trudeau Of Canada On Margins Of Apec Leaders Meeting- White House

* READOUT OF VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS'S MEETING WITH PRIME MINISTER TRUDEAU OF CANADA - WHITE HOUSE

* VICE PRESIDENT KAMALA HARRIS MET WITH PRIME MINISTER JUSTIN TRUDEAU OF CANADA ON MARGINS OF APEC LEADERS MEETING - WHITE HOUSE * TRUDEAU AND HARRIS DISCUSSED U.S.-CANADA COOPERATION ON A RANGE OF REGIONAL AND GLOBAL ISSUES - WHITE HOUSE

* ON HAITI, TRUDEAU AND HARRIS DISCUSSED SITUATION ON GROUND AND IMPORTANCE OF INTERNATIONAL LEADERSHIP TO SUPPORT PEOPLE OF HAITI - WHITE HOUSE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ]

