Left Menu

Suspected Congolese soldier killed after crossing border – Rwanda ministry

An unidentified soldier believed to be from the Congolese army has been killed after crossing the border and firing at local security forces on Saturday, Rwanda's defence ministry said. Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, which has been fighting the Congolese government for a decade.

Reuters | Nairobi | Updated: 19-11-2022 18:09 IST | Created: 19-11-2022 18:05 IST
Suspected Congolese soldier killed after crossing border – Rwanda ministry
Representative Image
  • Country:
  • Rwanda

An unidentified soldier believed to be from the Congolese army has been killed after crossing the border and firing at local security forces on Saturday, Rwanda's defence ministry said. The soldier entered Rwanda's Rubavu district and started shooting at Rwanda Defence Force guard towers, the ministry said in a statement.

The Congolese army did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Congo accuses Rwanda of supporting the M23 rebel group, which has been fighting the Congolese government for a decade. Rwanda denies the accusation.

M23 has waged several offensives in east Congo this year, with clashes between the army and the rebels resulting in thousands of civilians being displaced since March. Regional powers are working to ease relations between Rwanda and Congo. Kenya's former president Uhuru Kenyatta and Rwanda's President Paul Kagame agreed on Friday on the need for M23 rebels to cease fire and withdraw from captured territories in east Congo, the East African Community bloc said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental health services; Cancer diagnoses lag after screenings fall during a pandemic, U.S. study finds and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. Justice Dept launches probe of Oklahoma's mental h...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Station to 2030; Lab-grown meat cleared for human consumption by U.S. regulator and more

Science News Roundup: Japan extends participation in International Space Sta...

 Global
3
L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrification Prototype Centers in Peoria, USA

L&T Technology Services Inaugurates Digital Manufacturing and Electrificatio...

 India
4
Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

Maersk settles sexual assault case with former midshipman

 Denmark

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022