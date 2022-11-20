Egypt's Sisi to attend Qatar World Cup opening ceremony – state TV

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi will head to Qatar to attend the 2022 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony on Sunday, state TV quoted the president as saying.

Qatar has thawed ties with Egypt and its Gulf neighbors after a resolution early last year to end a political row that had seen Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt boycott Doha for over three years.

