BRIEF-U.S. Central Command Says Condemn Iranian Cross-Border Missile And Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Strikes Near Erbil, Iraq - Tweet
Reuters | Newyork | Updated: 21-11-2022 10:07 IST | Created: 21-11-2022 10:05 IST
Nov 20 (Reuters) -
* U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND SAYS "WE CONDEMN THIS EVENING'S IRANIAN CROSS-BORDER MISSILE AND UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE STRIKES NEAR ERBIL, IRAQ" - TWEET Source text : http://bit.ly/3URNF0V
