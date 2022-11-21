BRIEF-U.S. Central Command Says Condemn Iranian Cross-Border Missile And Unmanned Aerial Vehicle Strikes Near Erbil, Iraq - Tweet

Nov 20 (Reuters) -

* U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND SAYS "WE CONDEMN THIS EVENING'S IRANIAN CROSS-BORDER MISSILE AND UNMANNED AERIAL VEHICLE STRIKES NEAR ERBIL, IRAQ" - TWEET Source text : http://bit.ly/3URNF0V

