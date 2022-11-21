DIARY-Political and General News Events from Nov 21

For other diaries, please see:

U.S. Federal Reserve Today in Washington -------------------------------------------------------------------- This diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -------------------------------------------------------------------- MONDAY, NOVEMBER 21 ** BANGKOK – Saudi Arabia Crown Prince and Prime Minister Prince Mohammed Bin Salman wrapped up an official three-day visit to Thailand (final day). ** OTTAWA - Nigeria Vice President Yemi Osinbajo visits Canada (to November 23). ** ABU DHABI - President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedow visits the United Arab Emirates. ** KINSHASA/SEOUL - Kenya President William Ruto began his four-day state visit to the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and to the Republic of South Korea (to November 24). ** NEW DELHI - UAE Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan is paying an official visit to India (to November 22). ** AMSTERDAM - Slovak Prime Minister Eduard Heger visits the Netherlands, meets Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte. ** TOKYO - Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki gives fiscal policy speech, seeks swift budget enactment - 0400 GMT. ** MADRID - NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez to address the annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Madrid - 0800 GMT. ** BRUSSELS - EU commissioners Valdis Dombrovskis and Paolo Gentiloni address economics committee of the European Parliament on topic of recovery fund implementation - 1845 GMT. NEW DELHI - Fayssal Mekdad, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Syria, visits India (final day) STANLEY - Princess Anne, member of the British royal family will visit the Falkland Islands. (To Nov. 22) MOSCOW - Cuban President Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel arrives in Russia for a three-day visit (final day) MANILA - U.S. Vice President Kamala lands in Manila to begin a two-day trip in the Philippines (final day) MANILA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a talk on "Empowering Women and Girls" for young Filipino women during the Manila leg of her visit to the Philippines. PARIS - Catherine Colonna, minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, will co-chair the third ministerial conference of the Moldova Support Platform with her minister for Foreign Affairs of Germany Annalena Baerbock and Foreign Affairs Minister of Romania Bogdan Aurescu – 0930 GMT PARIS - President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will make an official visit to France (To Nov 22) LISBON - Brazilian Vice-President Hamilton Mourao on a four-day visit to Lisbon (To Nov 24) MANILA - U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris holds a bilateral meeting with Philippines President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. during her visit to the Philippines. KRONG SIEM REAP, Cambodia – 9th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Defence Ministers’ Meeting (To Nov 23) - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 22 ** PHNOM PENH – Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will pay an official visit to Cambodia and will be attending the ASEAN Defence Ministers Plus (ADMM Plus) meeting. (to November 23). ** DOHA - U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani hold a news conference in Doha on the sidelines of the U.S.-Qatar Strategic Dialogue. ** LONDON - South Africa's Ramaphosa visits the UK to meet King Charles and his wife the Queen Consort Camilla. ** STRASBOURG, France - French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, Alexander de Croo of Belgium, and Luxembourg’s Xavier Bettel address European Parliament on event of its 70th anniversary - 1030 GMT ** MOSCOW - Russian President Vladimir Putin holds talks with his Cuban counterpart Miguel Mario Diaz-Canel in Moscow. - 1100 GMT ** COPENHAGEN - Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin meets her Icelandic counterpart Katrin Jakobsdottir in Reykjavik. - 1320 GMT ** MOROCCO - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu visits the Moroccan city of Fes to attend a meeting of the U.N. "Alliance of Civilizations", a forum co-sponsored by Turkey and Spain. (to November 23) ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds talks with U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi. - 1500 GMT MANILA - Philippines Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno delivers a speech at a fintech forum – 0030 GMT LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa addresses Britain's parliament during state visit. REYKJAVIK - Prime Minister of Finland Sanna Marin to visit Iceland and meet Prime Minister Katrín Jakobsdóttir in Reykjavik (To Nov 23) YEREVAN - Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will visit Yerevan, Armenia (To Nov 23) MANILA - Philippines finance and trade ministers to speak at think-tank led forum on infrastructure and investments - 0100 GMT. PARIS - Members of the 22-nation European Space Agency hold a two-day ministerial meeting in Paris (to Nov. 23). MANILA - Secretary of Finance of Philippines Benjamin Diokno and Alfredo E. Pascual, secretary of Trade and Industry of Philippines, to speak at think-tank led forum on infrastructure and investments – 0100 GMT BRUSSELS – EU General Affairs Council (Cohesion) meeting. LONDON - South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will make a state visit to Britain, Buckingham Palace. (To Nov. 24) - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 23 ** YEREVAN - Russian President Vladimir Putin will participate in a summit of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) in person in Yerevan ** HANOI - The President of the Republic of Uganda, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, will pay an official visit to Vietnam (to November 25). ** BERLIN - German Finance Minister Christian Lindner speaks at SZ economic summit. - 1400 GMT ** LONDON - UK finance minister Jeremy Hunt answers budget questions from House of Commons' Treasury Committee - 1500 GMT ** LONDON - South President Cyril Ramaphosa delivers a speech after attending a banquet at the Guildhall given by London Mayor Sadiq Khan. ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis with military honours outside Berlin's chancellery before they speak to repoters. - 1600 GMT ** BERLIN - German Economy Minister Robert Habeck speaks at the SZ economic summit. - 1615 GMT ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Cypriot President Nikos Anastasiadis speak to reporters after their meeting in Berlin. - 1715 GMT CASTELLON, Spain - Spanish-Romanian summit to take place in Castellon. BRUSSELS - Ignazio Cassis, president of the Swiss Confederation, will be received on a state visit by King Philippe of the Belgians (To Nov 25) BERLIN - German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier meets counterpart Nicos Anastasiades of Cyprus in Berlin - 0900 GMT. DAMASCUS - Prime Minister of Belarus Roman Golovchenko visits Syria and sign different agreements with Syrian government. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 24 ** BEIJING - Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel will visit China (to November 26). KAUNAS, Lithuania - Polish President Andrzej Duda arrives in Lithuania to meet President Gitanas Nauseda, Latvian President Egils Levits and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis (To Nov 25) MADRID - Spain Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Mairead McGuinness, commissioner for Financial Services, Financial Stability and Capital Markets Union of the European Commission, take part in a conference on "Key topics for financial stability in Europe", organized by Real Instituto Elcano – 1045 GMT OSLO - Lithuanian Foreign Minister Gabrielius Landsbergis to visit Norway (to Nov. 26) ACCRA - Ghana's Minister for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, will present the 2023 budget to parliament. MEXICO CITY - Mexico hosts Pacific Alliance leaders' summit (To Nov. 25) BARCELONA, Spain - The 7th Regional Forum of the Union for the Mediterranean (UfM) gathers the Foreign Affairs Ministers of the UfM member states. BARCELONA, Spain - EU Commission vice-president Josep Borrell and Spain's Foreign Affairs minister, José Manuel Albares, to take part in Mediterranean forum in Barcelona. GENEVA, Switzerland - UN to hold special session on Iran at Human Rights Council – 0900 GMT - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 25 ** BERLIN - German Chancellor Olaf Scholz receives French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne with military honours outside Berlin's chancellery before they speak to reporters. - 1400 GMT GLOBAL – International day for elimination of violence against women. BRUSSELS – EU Foreign Affairs Council (Trade) meeting. - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 26 BAKU - Tatarstan President Rustam Minnikhanov to visit Azerbaijan (To Nov. 30) TAIPEI CITY - Taiwan holds key mayoral elections. MUMBAI, India - 14th anniversary of a series of devastating attacks on the Indian city by militants. The attacks, which began on Nov. 26, 2008 lasted nearly three days and left 174 people dead, including nine gunmen. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, NOVEMBER 28 ** LONDON - British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak delivers a speech at the annual Lord Mayor's Banquet in London. - 1830 GMT BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council (Development) meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 29 ** ZURICH - Italian President Sergio Mattarella will visit Switzerland (to November 30). BUCHAREST - NATO foreign ministers meet in Bucharest with discussions focusing on Russia's war on Ukraine. The meeting will be chaired by NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg (To Nov 30) TOKYO – Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina will visit Japan (to Nov. 30). TEHRAN, Iran – 11th anniversary of an attack on the British Embassy by dozens of Iranian students and protesters angry over Britain's unilateral sanctions. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 1 LODZ, Poland - The Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) holds its 29th Ministerial Council in Lodz, Poland, with foreign ministers from 57 participating states set to discuss the security situation on the continent (To Dec 2) GLOBAL - World AIDS Day. WASHINGTON DC - U.S. President Joe Biden hosts French President Emmanuel Macron at White house for state visit. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 5 BRUSSELS – Eurogroup meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 6 TIRANA - EU-Western Balkans summit. TIRANA - The EU holds a summit with leaders of countries in the Western Balkans in Tirana, Albania. BRUSSELS - EU Economic and Financial Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 7 MONTREAL - UN Biodiversity Conference (COP-15) held in Montreal Canada (to Dec. 19) - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, DECEMBER 12 BRUSSELS - EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, DECEMBER 13 WASHINGTON DC - Washington hosts U.S.-Africa summit (To Dec 15) BRUSSELS - EU General Affairs Council meeting. - - - - - - - - - WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 14 BRUSSELS - EU-ASEAN Summit. SUVA - Fijian House of Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - THURSDAY, DECEMBER 15 BRUSSELS - European Council meeting (To Dec 16) - - - - - - - - - SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 TUNIS - Tunisian Assembly of People's Representatives Election. - - - - - - - - - TUESDAY, JANUARY 3 MANILA - Philippines' President Ferdinand Marcos starts his multi-day state visit to China upon invitation by Chinese President Xi Jinping (to Jan. 5) - - - - - - - - - FRIDAY, JANUARY 13 PRAGUE - Czech Republic holds presidential elections. - - - - - - - - - MONDAY, JANUARY 16 ** DAVOS, Switzerland - World Economic Forum holds 2023 annual meeting in Davos (to January 20). - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - NOTE: The inclusion of diary items does not necessarily mean that Reuters will file a story based on the event. For Technical Issues Please contact Thomson Reuters Customer Support (TRCS) at https://customers.reuters.com/kccontactus/telephone.aspx

