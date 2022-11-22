US Domestic News Roundup: Decorated U.S. Army veteran one of two men who took down Colorado shooter; GSK to stop selling blood cancer drug Blenrep in United States and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Decorated U.S. Army veteran one of two men who took down Colorado shooter

A decorated Iraq and Afghanistan veteran who had taken his family to support a drag show performer who was one of his daughter's friends said his U.S. Army training took over when gunfire broke out at a Colorado LGBTQ club. "It's the reflex," Rich Fierro told reporters gathered on the snow-covered front yard of his suburban Colorado Springs home Monday evening. "Go. Go to the fire. Stop the action. Stop the activity. Don't let no one get hurt."

GSK to stop selling blood cancer drug Blenrep in United States

GSK will stop selling its blood cancer drug Blenrep in the United States, it said on Tuesday, representing the latest in a series of setbacks for the British drugmaker's oncology business. The company had said this month that Blenrep failed the main goal of a key study designed to show it was better than an existing treatment on the market, stoking fears that regulatory approval could be rescinded by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Victims and heroes in Colorado Springs LGBTQ nightclub shooting identified

Colorado Springs officials on Monday identified the five shooting victims who died and the two heroes who prevented further bloodshed at the LGBTQ nightclub where a gunman opened fire on Saturday night. Another 17 people were wounded by gunfire in the rampage. Police said they had yet to determine a motive, but the city's mayor and LGBTQ rights groups said the attack bore the hallmarks of a hate crime.

In Thanksgiving tradition, Biden pardons two chatty turkeys

U.S. President Joe Biden, wearing his trademark aviator sunglasses, pardoned two turkeys from North Carolina named Chocolate and Chip on Monday, sparing them from Thanksgiving dinner tables. In return, the pair of enormous turkeys gobbled their appreciation in the latest installment of the smile-inducing tradition at the White House to kick off the holiday season.

U.S. consumers propel Thanksgiving air travel to highest level in 3 years

U.S. airlines and airports are preparing for a surge in passengers over the Thanksgiving holiday, with the number of travelers expected to hit the highest level in three years. Nearly 55 million Americans will take to the roads, skies and rails for the holiday, with air travel recovering to about 99% of the 2019 levels before the COVID-19 pandemic, travel group AAA estimates.

Live Nation, Ticketmaster may need breakup, some senators say

Ticketmaster and owner Live Nation Entertainment, the events ticketing giant behind the recently botched sale of Taylor Swift concert tickets, should be broken up by the Department of Justice if any misconduct is found in an ongoing investigation, Democratic senators said Monday. In a letter to the U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland, senators Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota and Edward J. Markey of Massachusetts said that "an investigation alone does nothing for the stakeholders already harmed by Live Nation's market dominance and seemingly ongoing anticompetitive behavior."

Trump's company kicks off defense case in criminal tax fraud trial

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's real estate company began mounting a defense on Monday in its criminal trial on charges including tax fraud after the prosecution rested its case, questioning an outside accountant who the Trump Organization contends should have caught a top executive cheating on taxes. Prosecutors with the Manhattan district attorney's office called five witnesses over three weeks including their star witness Allen Weisselberg, the company's former chief financial officer who pleaded guilty in August to charges including grand larceny and tax fraud.

SUV crashes into Boston-area Apple store, killing a man

A sports utility vehicle crashed through the front window of an Apple retail store near Boston on Monday before coming to rest at the rear of the showroom, leaving at least one person dead and 16 hospitalized, authorities and local media said. The black SUV was traveling at an undetermined speed when it plowed into the store in Hingham, Massachusetts, and struck "multiple people," Plymouth District Attorney Timothy Cruz said at a press conference.

Republican states seek to preserve Trump-era U.S. border curbs

A coalition of states with Republican attorneys general took legal steps on Monday to retain pandemic border curbs recently ruled unlawful by a U.S. judge, aiming to preserve a policy that lets the government expel hundreds of thousands of migrants. Fifteen states asked U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan to let them join litigation over the policy, known as Title 42, which has been in effect since March 2020, at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Factbox-What's at stake in Georgia's U.S. Senate runoff?

For the second time in less than two years, a U.S. Senate race in Georgia will go to a runoff, this time between incumbent Democrat Raphael Warnock and his Donald Trump-backed challenger Herschel Walker. Unlike the last time, the Dec. 6 vote will not determine whether President Joe Biden's Democrats hold control of the Senate, where they have already secured enough seats to maintain their razor-thin majority.

(With inputs from agencies.)