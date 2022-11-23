Left Menu

US launches two economic development projects in Zambia

The USAID Business Enabling Project is a $14 million (almost 233 million kwacha) project that will bring inclusive private sector investment and trade to Zambia with a focus on supporting greater opportunities for women in the economy. 

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 23-11-2022 22:22 IST | Created: 23-11-2022 21:35 IST
US launches two economic development projects in Zambia
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
<p>On November 22, Zambian Minister of Finance Situmbeko Musokotwane and U.S. Ambassador to Zambia Michael Gonzales launched two critical economic development projects funded by the U.S. government &ndash; the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Business Enabling Project and USAID TradeBoost.&nbsp; These projects will improve business opportunities, create jobs, and increase incomes for Zambians working in the agriculture, clean energy, trade, and ecotourism sectors.</p> <p>The USAID Business Enabling Project is a $14 million (almost 233 million kwacha) project that will bring inclusive private sector investment and trade to Zambia with a focus on supporting greater opportunities for women in the economy.&nbsp; By strengthening communication between government, industry, and civil society this project will improve policies and business processes to create and expand economically-viable enterprises.</p> <p>USAID TradeBoost is a $30 million (almost 500 million kwacha) investment project in Zambia through Prosper Africa&rsquo;s flagship Africa Trade and Investment program.&nbsp; Its overarching goal is to increase trade and investment nationally, regionally, and internationally that generates inclusive economic growth, particularly for women and youth, through climate-friendly economic approaches.&nbsp; Both projects will counter the rising food insecurity caused by multiple shocks including COVID-19, changing weather patterns, and Russia&rsquo;s war against Ukraine.</p> <p>During the launch event, U.S. Ambassador Michael Gonzales noted, &ldquo;By making it easier to do business and connect with trading partners, these projects will help Zambian businesses to produce more, create jobs, and provide a broader variety of healthy food options in markets. Adding value within Zambia to agricultural commodities and reaching new export markets means more money will reach Zambian workers&rsquo; pockets.&nbsp; At the same time, increasing food production and exports will vastly improve food security both locally and across the continent.&nbsp; It will also help to prevent malnutrition by providing a more nutritious and diversified menu of foods to Zambians and our brothers and sisters throughout the continent.&rdquo;</p> <p>The USAID Business Enabling Project and USAID TradeBoost will work side-by-side with other existing U.S. government-funded economic development projects to create an environment that addresses trade, agriculture, clean energy, and eco-tourism challenges while providing women and youth greater access to finance and capital.&nbsp; The programs will incentivize climate-friendly growth and build value chains linking rural areas to larger markets.</p> <p>(With Inputs from APO)</p>

TRENDING

1
Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

Scientists reveal that 'brain-like computing' at molecular level is possible

 United States
2
NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set for Nov 26

NASA scrubs SpaceX CRS-26 cargo launch to space station; next attempt set fo...

 United States
3
In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

In war-torn states hurt by climate, scant hope for new funds

 Egypt Arab Rep
4
Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

Study reports higher number of child abuse cases in areas selling alcohol

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Domestic palace politics undermining G7 response to global crises

EU rural digitalisation push must support farmers in crisis

Iran protests a microcosm of corruption-fueled discontent in wider region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022