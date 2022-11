BRIEF-U.S. FTC Is Likely To File An Antitrust Lawsuit To Block Microsoft’S $69 Billion Takeover Of Video Game Giant Activision Blizzard - Politico

Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* U.S. FTC IS LIKELY TO FILE AN ANTITRUST LAWSUIT TO BLOCK MICROSOFT’S $69 BILLION TAKEOVER OF VIDEO GAME GIANT ACTIVISION BLIZZARD - POLITICO Source text: politi.co/3i67u6j

