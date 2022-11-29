World News Roundup: Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources; Exclusive: South Korea’s Yoon warns of unprecedented response to North Korea nuclear test, calls on China to do more and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Exclusive: India asked by sanctions-hit Russia for parts for key sectors - sources

Moscow has sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, four sources familiar with the matter said, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running. The list, a version of which has been seen by Reuters in New Delhi, is provisional and it is unclear how many of the items will eventually be exported and in what quantity, but an Indian government source said the request was unusual in its scope.

Exclusive: South Korea's Yoon warns of unprecedented response to North Korea nuclear test, calls on China to do more

South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol warned of an unprecedented joint response with allies if North Korea goes ahead with a nuclear test, and urged China to help dissuade the North from pursuing the banned development of nuclear weapons and missiles. In a wide-ranging interview with Reuters on Monday, Yoon called on China, North Korea's closest ally, to fulfil its responsibilities as a permanent member of the U.N. Security Council. He said not doing so would lead to an influx of military assets to the region.

Pakistan foreign minister meets Afghan Taliban amid border concerns

Pakistan's minister of state for foreign affairs met Afghanistan's acting foreign minister in Kabul on Tuesday, the latest international minister to visit the country whose Taliban rulers are not formally recognized by foreign governments. The visit comes at a time of heightened security concerns in areas bordering Afghanistan after the Pakistani Taliban (TTP) said on Monday it would no longer abide by a months-long ceasefire with the Pakistani government. The Afghan Taliban have been facilitating peace talks between local militants and Pakistan authorities since late last year.

Air raid sirens blare in Ukraine as NATO meets to promise aid

Air raid sirens wailed across Ukraine on Tuesday for the first time this week, as the United States and NATO allies unveiled new pledges of money and equipment to help restore power and heat knocked out by Moscow's missile and drone strikes. Ukrainians fled the streets for bomb shelters, although there were no immediate reports of major attacks away from the front. The all-clear was later sounded in the capital Kyiv, but officials said the threat had not necessarily lifted.

Singapore repeals gay sex ban but limits prospect of legalizing same-sex marriage

Singapore's parliament on Tuesday decriminalized sex between men, but, in a blow to the LGBT community, also amended the constitution to prevent court challenges that in other countries have led to the legalization of same-sex marriage. The moves come as other parts of Asia, including Taiwan, Thailand and India are recognizing more rights for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community.

China says it drove away U.S. cruiser near Spratly Islands

China's military said on Tuesday it drove away a U.S. guided-missile cruiser that "illegally intruded" into waters near the South China Sea's Spratly Islands, an assertion the U.S. Navy disputed. "The actions of the U.S. military seriously violated China's sovereignty and security," said Tian Junli, spokesman for the Southern Theatre Command of the People's Liberation Army.

Israeli PM Lapid urges world leaders to prevent ICJ opinion on Israel's occupation

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Tuesday urged world leaders to block a Palestinian bid at the United Nations for an advisory opinion from the International Court of Justice on Israel's occupation, the Prime Minister's office said. In a letter, Lapid asked more than 50 heads of state, including those of the UK and France, to pressure the Palestinian Authority, which exercises limited rule in the occupied West Bank, and prevent it from promoting the resolution at the General Assembly.

Police step up security around Adani port in India's Kerala after clashes

Police in southern India on Tuesday ramped up security around the $900 million transshipment port being built by billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate after scores of people were injured in clashes with protesters from a Christian fishing community. Construction at the mega port project in Vizhinjam on the southern tip of India has been halted for more than three months by the protesters, who have blocked the site's entrance with a makeshift shelter. They blame the port's development for coastal erosion that has hit their livelihoods, an accusation the Adani Group denies.

Chinese authorities seek out COVID protesters

Chinese authorities have begun inquiries into some of the people who gathered at weekend protests against COVID-19 curbs, people who were at the Beijing demonstrations told Reuters, as police remained out in numbers on the city's streets. Two protesters told Reuters that callers identifying themselves as Beijing police officers asked them to report to a police station on Tuesday with written accounts of their activities on Sunday night. A student also said they were asked by their college if they had been in an area where a protest happened and to provide a written account.

NATO will ramp up aid for Kyiv, says Putin uses winter as 'weapon of war'

NATO allies will ramp up aid for Ukraine as Russian President Vladimir Putin is using winter as a weapon of war because his forces are failing on the battlefield, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday. "I think we all have seen these pictures taken from satellites where you see Europe in light and then you see Ukraine dark...so there is a huge task to rebuild all of this," Stoltenberg said.

(With inputs from agencies.)