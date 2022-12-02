US Domestic News Roundup: Northrop Grumman set to unveil B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force; U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan and more

Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs.

Northrop Grumman set to unveil B-21 nuclear bomber for U.S. Air Force

Northrop Grumman Corp is set to roll out the first plane in a new fleet of long-range stealth nuclear bombers for the United States Air Force at a ceremony in Palmdale, California on Friday. Similar in shape to the B-2, a "flying wing" design already in the Air Force's inventory, the B-21 "Raider" will also be able to deliver nuclear weapons around the world because of long-range and mid-air refueling capabilities.

U.S. Supreme Court to hear Biden's bid to reinstate student debt plan

The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to hear President Joe Biden's bid to reinstate his plan to cancel billions of dollars in student debt after it was blocked by a lower court in a challenge by six states that have accused his administration of exceeding its authority. An injunction issued on Nov. 14 by the St. Louis-based 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals blocking the program will remain in place for now, as the justices deferred taking action on Biden's request to immediately lift it. But they agreed to fast-track the case, saying in a brief order they will hear arguments in their session that runs from late February to early March.

Florida mulls U-turn on move to strip Disney theme-parks of self-governing status - FT

Florida lawmakers are mulling plans to reverse a move that would strip Walt Disney Co. of its right to operate a private government around its famous theme parks, the Financial Times reported on Friday, citing people briefed on the plan. In April, lawmakers had given their final approval to a bill ending Walt Disney's designation as a self-governing entity, in an apparent response to its opposition to a state law limiting the teaching of LGBTQ issues in schools.

Uvalde shooting victims file $27 billion class-action suit

Victims of the Uvalde mass shooting that killed 19 children and two teachers at a Texas elementary school in May have filed a $27 billion class-action lawsuit against an array of public entities and officials, seeking damages for ongoing trauma. The suit filed on Tuesday in U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas names the city of Uvalde, its police department, the school district, the state Department of Public Safety and several police and school officials, alleging they failed to follow protocols for an active shooter.

Jennifer Garner, John Legend attend lavish U.S. state dinner for France's Macron

U.S. President Joe Biden rolled out the red carpet on Thursday for celebrities, lawmakers, and titans of industry at the White House's first state dinner in honor of French President Emmanuel Macron. The dinner is the crowning social event of a trip aimed at showing Biden's commitment to Washington's oldest ally even as the two countries wrangle over how to handle Russia's war in Ukraine, subsidies for U.S. products and other issues.

Biden pushes South Carolina to lead presidential primary kick-off

U.S. President Joe Biden is pushing for South Carolina to host the first Democratic presidential primary, aiming to usher more diversity into the party's campaigns to lead the country, according to people with direct knowledge of the matter. Starting in 2024, Biden would like to see South Carolina, where more than half of registered Democrats are Black, to be the first state to hold presidential primary contests, followed by New Hampshire and Nevada one week later, then Georgia, and then Michigan, those people said on Thursday.

Trump company tax fraud trial nears end in battle over who to blame

Jurors heard starkly different views on Thursday on whether to convict former President Donald Trump's real estate company of tax fraud, with the prosecution describing a culture of wrongdoing at the Trump Organization and the defense blaming the greed of the government's star witness. In closing arguments at the criminal trial, defense lawyer Susan Necheles said Trump knew nothing about and deserved no blame for the misconduct of Allen Weisselberg, the company's longtime chief financial officer, who pleaded guilty and testified for the prosecution.

Web designer opposed to gay marriage at center of U.S. Supreme Court clash

The wedding websites that Colorado-based web designer Lorie Smith would like to create for clients might offer ceremony details, pictures, a story about the couple and a biblical quote celebrating how through marriage they "become one flesh." They would not, however, show same-sex nuptials.

U.S. appeals court rules against Trump in documents fight, ends arbiter

A U.S. appeals court on Thursday dealt a blow to Donald Trump, reversing a judge's appointment of an independent arbiter to vet documents seized by the FBI from his Florida home and allowing all of the records to be used in a criminal investigation of the former president. The Atlanta-based 11th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals ruled in favor of the Justice Department in its challenge to Florida-based U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon's September decision to name a "special master" to review the records to decide if some should be kept from investigators.

U.S. Congress tax panel chief backs requiring presidents to make tax returns public

The chairman of the U.S. congressional committee that has been given access to Donald Trump's tax returns on Thursday said he supported legislation requiring future presidents to make such information public. "I think it would be fair to say that it would be a good idea for presidents down the road to be required to release their tax returns," House of Representatives Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal told reporters.

