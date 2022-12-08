World News Roundup: Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker; Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, including militant, in West Bank raid, Palestinians say and more

Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

Paris court upholds life in jail sentence for Thalys train attacker

The Paris Court of Appeal on Thursday rejected an appeal against a life in jail sentence filed by an Islamist militant who opened fire aboard a high-speed train travelling through northern Europe. Moroccan national Ayoub el Khazzani was heavily armed when he launched his attack moments after the Thalys train crossed into France from Belgium on Aug. 21, 2015. He was overpowered by three Americans before he killed anyone.

Israeli forces kill 3 Palestinians, including militant, in West Bank raid, Palestinians say

Israeli forces killed three Palestinians, including at least one militant, during a pre-dawn raid in the occupied West Bank on Thursday, Palestinians said, as a months-long wave of violence continued. The Israeli military said that soldiers had operated around the city of Jenin to arrest two Palestinian men suspected of involvement in "terrorist activity".

Nigerian military rejects as untrue Reuters report that it ran mass abortion program

Nigeria's Defence Chief, General Lucky Irabor, said on Thursday that the military will not investigate a Reuters report that it ran a secret mass abortion program because the report was not true. Asked about the report, Irabor told reporters in Abuja that the military "will not investigate what you know is not true".

As China starts dismantling 'zero-COVID' controls, fears of virus grow

As many Chinese embraced new freedoms on Thursday after the country dropped key parts of its tough zero-COVID regime, there was mounting concern that a virus, which had largely been kept in check, could soon run wild. Three years into the pandemic, many in China had been itching for Beijing to start to align its rigid virus prevention measures with the rest of the world, which has largely opened up in an effort to live with the disease.

Saudi lays on lavish welcome as China's Xi heralds 'new era' in relations

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman received President Xi Jinping on Thursday as the Chinese leader heralded "a new era" in Arab relations, with a lavish welcome signaling Riyadh's interest in deepening ties with Beijing despite U.S. wariness. Members of the Saudi Royal Guard riding Arabian horses and carrying Chinese and Saudi flags escorted Xi's car as it entered the royal palace in Riyadh, where Prince Mohammed, de facto ruler of the oil giant, greeted him with a warm smile.

Russia attacks in east Ukraine as Putin celebrates land grab

Russian forces are pressing forward with air and ground attacks on several settlements in eastern Ukraine, officials said on Wednesday, a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin celebrated seizing territory during the nine-month war. Near the city of Lysychansk, Russia deployed more troops to try to capture the village of Bilohorivka, Ukraine's governor of the region said, while a commander in another heavily fought-over settlement described an intensifying Russian air offensive.

Malaysia's anti-graft agency probes alleged misuse of $136 billion in govt funds

Malaysia's Anti-Corruption Commission said on Thursday it has opened an investigation into alleged misappropriation of 600 billion ringgit ($136.39 billion) in government funds. The investigation comes after new Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim announced a review of government projects worth billions of dollars approved by his predecessor Muhyiddin Yassin, alleging they did not follow proper procedures.

German police set to make more arrests after coup plot thwarted

German authorities expect further arrests in the coming days as they investigate a far-right group that prosecutors say was preparing to overthrow the state and install a former member of a German royal family as a national leader. A former parliamentary lawmaker from the far-right Alternative For Germany (AfD) was also among those detained, according to German prosecutors.

Iran holds first execution over anti-government protests

Iran hanged a man on Thursday convicted of injuring a security guard with a knife and blocking a street in Tehran, the semi-official Tasnim news agency said, the first such execution over recent anti-government unrest. Nationwide protests that erupted after the death of 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian woman Mahsa Amini on Sept. 16 represent one of the biggest challenges to the Islamic Republic since its establishment in 1979.

New Peru president sworn in, predecessor Castillo arrested

Peru swore in a new president on Wednesday after a day of political drama that saw leftist leader Pedro Castillo arrested after his ousting from office in an impeachment trial following his last-ditch bid to cling to power by dissolving Congress. Ignoring Castillo's attempt to shut down the legislature by decree, lawmakers moved ahead with a previously planned impeachment trial, with 101 votes in favor of removing him, six against and 10 abstentions.

