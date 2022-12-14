Peru armed forces to take control of infrastructure as protests rage on

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 14-12-2022 07:15 IST | Created: 14-12-2022 07:15 IST
Peru's armed forces will take control of the "protection" of key infrastructure like airports and hydroelectric plants as protests continue across the country, the country's defense minister said Tuesday.

The government will also declare the country's highway system under a state of emergency in order to guarantee free transit, Defense Minister Alberto Otarola said.

