World News Roundup: U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats; Africa's food crisis is the biggest yet – five reasons why and more

U.S. forces launch space unit in South Korea amid North's growing threats

U.S. Forces Korea launched a new space forces unit on Wednesday as the allies ramp up efforts to better counter North Korea's evolving nuclear and missile threats. The U.S. Space Forces Korea is the second overseas space component of the U.S. Space Force and is tasked with monitoring, detecting and tracking incoming missiles, as well as bolstering the military's overall space capability. It will be led by Lt. Col. Joshua McCullion.

Africa's food crisis is the biggest yet – five reasons why

In October, Nadifa Abdi Isak brought her malnourished daughters to hospital in Mogadishu. That day, a nurse said, 42 other children had already been checked into the emergency unit, ravaged by hunger. There were 57 the day before that. Staff at the Benadir maternity and paediatric hospital said admissions of malnourished children have more than doubled their patient numbers over the past year. They are now treating over 1,000 emergency cases each month.

Xi and top Chinese leadership to hold key economic meeting as COVID spikes

Chinese President Xi Jinping, his ruling Politburo and senior government officials will meet over the next two days to plot a recovery for China's battered economy just as the nation faces a surge in COVID-19 infections. The key annual economic policy conference takes place as virus infections spike in the capital Beijing a week after the leadership abandoned its tough "zero-COVID" controls.

Judge to decide on detention of EU-Qatar graft scandal suspects

A three-judge panel will decide on Wednesday whether four suspects charged and arrested in a fraud scandal rocking the European Parliament will stay in detention during the investigation or can be set free. The investigation, during which Belgian police discovered huge stacks of cash as they raided the homes and offices of EU lawmakers, parliamentary assistants and NGO campaigners has triggered one of the biggest corruption scandals to hit Brussels.

Iran likely to be ousted from U.N. women's body

Iran appears set to be ousted from a U.N. women's body on Wednesday for policies contrary to the rights of women and girls, but several countries are expected to abstain from the vote requested by the United States, diplomats said. The 54-member U.N. Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) will vote on a U.S.-drafted resolution to "remove with immediate effect the Islamic Republic of Iran from the Commission on the Status of Women for the remainder of its 2022-2026 term."

At least four dead after migrant boat capsizes off English coast

At least four people were killed when a small boat loaded with migrants heading for British shores from France capsized in the freezing waters of the English Channel early on Wednesday, the British government said. Lifeboats, helicopters and rescue teams working with the French and British navies respond to the incident, which took place as immigration to Britain organised by people-trafficking crimnal gangs has become in priority issue for Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's government.

Hong Kong democracy activist wins appeal on Tiananmen vigil assembly

Democracy activist and barrister Chow Hang-tung won an appeal on Wednesday against her conviction and sentence over a "banned" candlelight vigil in Hong Kong last year to commemorate victims of China's 1989 crackdown on pro-democracy protesters. High Court judge Judianna Barnes said in a written judgment that Chow did appeal for the public to assemble at the Victoria Park but it was not illegal, as the legality of the police ban was "not established".

Ukraine shoots down drones as Russia attacks Kyiv; U.S. considers air defence boost

Ukrainian forces shot down 13 drones on Wednesday, officials said, as Russia launched its first major drone attack on the capital Kyiv in weeks and the United States considered sending its advanced Patriot air defence system to help Ukraine.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said explosions had rocked the city's central Shevchenkivskyi district and that two administrative buildings had been damaged. An air raid alert was lifted three hours after it began.

Peru's top court mulls detaining ex-President Castillo for 18 months

Peru's Supreme Court is considering the prosecution's request for up to 18 months of preventative arrest for former President Pedro Castillo after he was charged with rebellion and conspiracy, the court said on Wednesday ahead of a new hearing. Castillo was ousted in an impeachment trial last week and arrested after trying to dissolve the Andean nation's Congress. His initial detention is set to end in the coming hours and prosecutors are now looking to move him from preliminary detention to preventive arrest.

China an unspoken focus as Biden woos African leaders

When President Joe Biden speaks to African leaders in Washington on Wednesday, expect to hear about support for democracy, economic development and new financial commitments for a region that in recent years has taken a backseat to other U.S. priorities. But there will be another, likely unspoken message: The United States is a better partner for Africa than China.

