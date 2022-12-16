Left Menu

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-12-2022 16:18 IST | Created: 16-12-2022 16:12 IST
Body of a girl found in lake in Hyderabad
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The body of a 10-year-old girl who reportedly left school without attending classes was found in a lake here on Friday, police said.

The girl's father dropped her at the government school where she was studying on Thursday morning.

The girl had asked some friends whether they should go out for playing in a park and as they refused, she left the school alone.

When she was found missing, the parents lodged a complaint with the police on Thursday and efforts had been made to trace her. Her body was found in a lake en route her home on Friday, police said.

Investigation was on to ascertain as to how she fell into the lake and other facts, police added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

