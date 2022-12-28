Minister lauds crew for qualifying to compete in Cape2Rio yacht race

The participation of the first complete crew from townships across Cape Town in the Cape2Rio yacht race demonstrates that the process of transformation continues to progress and deepens in communities.

This is according to Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa who lauded the group of young black South Africans for qualifying to compete in the Cape2Rio yacht race, which is set to start on 02 January 2023.

The team includes crew Skipper Sibusiso Sizatu, First mate Daniel Agulhas, Justin Peters, Azile Arosi and Renaldo Mohale.

They come from Masiphumele, Khayelitsha, Grassy Park and Athlone. These are townships of Cape Town in the Western Cape.

"All were born without privilege, but with the determination, tenacity, discipline, commitment and the professional training provided by the Royal Cape Yacht Club Academy, they are making more than waves – they are making an impact.

"They serve as an example to all of us (and especially our youth) that with the right support, anything is possible. I wish them fair winds as they navigate their course towards making history – South Africa is behind you all the way. You are the inspiration to our country," the Minister said.

He said the participation of black people in the yacht race gives the nation hope and determination that the country is indeed progressing well into the future of a better life, no matter the difficulties of the moment.

