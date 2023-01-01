Maha: Cops register cross FIRs after BJP alleges assault on Thane functionary by Shinde faction members

Police registered cross complaints on Saturday in connection with the attack on a local BJP functionary allegedly by workers of the Balasahebanchi Shiv Sena (BSS) faction in Thane city of Maharashtra.

At least ten persons, including two former corporators of the BSS faction of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, have been named in a First Information Report (FIR), a police official said.

Prashant Jadhav (42), the Wagle mandal general secretary, was attacked on December 30 when he was putting up a banner on his birthday. He is currently undergoing treatment at JJ Hospital in Mumbai. His father was also attacked, as per the FIR.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint of Jadhav, a Thane Police spokesperson said.

A cross FIR was also registered against Jadhav, his father, and two others at Wagle Estate police station on Saturday night.

The FIR has been registered under various sections of the IPC including 354 (Assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), he said.

According to the cross FIR, Jadhav attacked a former corporator belonging to the BSS faction when she and others objected to him putting up a banner that blocked sunlight to a housing society.

No arrest is made so far.

Notably, the BSS faction led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde shares power with Bharatiya Janata Party in Maharashtra.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)