Left Menu

Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Navi Mumbai house, 16 Nigerians held

PTI | Thane | Updated: 01-01-2023 08:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 08:46 IST
Drugs worth Rs 1 cr seized from Navi Mumbai house, 16 Nigerians held
  • Country:
  • India

Police have seized drugs worth more than Rs one crore from a row house in Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai town and arrested 16 Nigerian nationals in this connection, an official said.

The house was raided on Saturday following a tip-off that some Africans were stocking drugs for supply at New Year events, Navi Mumbai Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Kale told PTI.

''The seized stock comprises ganja, charas, heroin and methaqualone worth Rs 1,00,70,000. Sixteen Nigerians, including six women, have been held,'' the official said.

A special investigation team comprising Crime Branch and Anti Narcotics Cell personnel will conduct a probe into the case to find out where the contraband was to be supplied, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023