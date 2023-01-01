Left Menu

Four cops suspended for harassing truck driver in UP's Muzaffarnagar

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 01-01-2023 10:46 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 10:42 IST
Four cops suspended for harassing truck driver in UP's Muzaffarnagar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Four policemen including the In-charge of a police outpost were suspended for harassing a truck driver on the highway under the Miranpur Police Station area of the district, a senior officer said on Sunday.

Inderjit Singh, the In-charge of the police outpost, and constables Sushil Kumar, Rahul, and Vedperkash were suspended for negligence of duty on Saturday, Senior Superintendent of Police Vinit Jaiswal told reporters here.

The suspended police were accused by the truck driver of stopping him a few days ago and harassing him unnecessarily despite seeing his papers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
3
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023