637 police, security personnel get DGP's commendation in J-K

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has awarded the DGP's commendation medal and certificate to 637 police, army and paramilitary personnel besides four civil officials for their meritorious and exemplary performance last year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh congratulated the awardees and hoped that they will continue to work with the same zeal and zest. Of the 542 police personnel awarded, seven were superintendents of police, 27 deputy superintendents of police, 48 inspectors and 26 special police officers, a police spokesman said.

Central Reserve Police Force Inspector General Manvinder Singh Bhatia and Deputy Inspector General Mathew A John were among the 42 personnel of the paramilitary force to be awarded.

The 10 army officers who have been awarded included Major Gen Deepak Kumar Shrivastava, four colonels and as many majors, the spokesman said. Border Security Force Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora and Inspector General Raja Bagu Singh were among the 19 personnel of the border guarding force who were awarded, he said. The spokesman said 12 officers of the Sashastra Seema Bal and five each from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Central Industrial Security Force were also awarded.

The DGP has also approved the promotion of 1,347 assistant sub-inspectors of the executive and the armed wings to the rank of sub-inspectors.

The spokesman said a Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the DGP at the Police Headquarters in Jammu, and after a thorough scrutiny of service records, promotion in respect of these officers were ordered.

He said 994 assistant sub-inspectors of the executive wing and 353 assistant sub-inspectors of the armed wing were promoted.

