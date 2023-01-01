Left Menu

637 police, security personnel get DGP's commendation in J-K

Border Security Force Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora and Inspector General Raja Bagu Singh were among the 19 personnel of the border guarding force who were awarded, he said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 01-01-2023 12:16 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 12:16 IST
637 police, security personnel get DGP's commendation in J-K
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Police chief Dilbag Singh has awarded the DGP's commendation medal and certificate to 637 police, army and paramilitary personnel besides four civil officials for their meritorious and exemplary performance last year.

Director General of Police (DGP) Singh congratulated the awardees and hoped that they will continue to work with the same zeal and zest. Of the 542 police personnel awarded, seven were superintendents of police, 27 deputy superintendents of police, 48 inspectors and 26 special police officers, a police spokesman said.

Central Reserve Police Force Inspector General Manvinder Singh Bhatia and Deputy Inspector General Mathew A John were among the 42 personnel of the paramilitary force to be awarded.

The 10 army officers who have been awarded included Major Gen Deepak Kumar Shrivastava, four colonels and as many majors, the spokesman said. Border Security Force Inspector General, Jammu Frontier, D K Boora and Inspector General Raja Bagu Singh were among the 19 personnel of the border guarding force who were awarded, he said. The spokesman said 12 officers of the Sashastra Seema Bal and five each from the Indo-Tibetan Border Police and the Central Industrial Security Force were also awarded.

The DGP has also approved the promotion of 1,347 assistant sub-inspectors of the executive and the armed wings to the rank of sub-inspectors.

The spokesman said a Departmental Promotion Committee was convened under the chairmanship of the DGP at the Police Headquarters in Jammu, and after a thorough scrutiny of service records, promotion in respect of these officers were ordered.

He said 994 assistant sub-inspectors of the executive wing and 353 assistant sub-inspectors of the armed wing were promoted.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023