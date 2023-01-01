Jharkhand: 3 killed while returning from picnic as vehicle falls into roadside ditch
Three people were killed when returning from a picnic as their vehicle fell into a roadside ditch in Jharkhand's Koderma district, police said on Sunday.
The incident happened in Kanko village in Tilaiya Dam police outpost area around 8.30 pm on Saturday, they said.
A group of people went to a picnic at Tilaiya, and when returning home, their pick-up van that had a music system along with loudspeakers and a generator set fell into a roadside ditch after the driver lost control of it, police said.
Two men were crushed under the generator set, while another person died on the way to the hospital, Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav said.
