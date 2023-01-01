Tractor falls into ditch in UP's Jalaun, 3 killed

Three men, two of them farmers, were killed when a tractor fell into a pit due to dense fog in the Kadaura area of the district, police said on Sunday.

Circle officer Devendra Kumar Pachauri said that a tractor fell into a deep pit due to fog near Kuan Kheda village of on Saturday night.

Bhure Lal, 46, and Pratap Singh, 55, both of them farmers, and Lokendra, 23, who was driving the tractor, died in the accident.

The CO said that the three were returning from the market when the incident happened. Police have sent their bodies for post mortem examination.

