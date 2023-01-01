Fire at Old Age home in GK-II, 2 women killed
Two people were killed in a fire on Sunday that broke out at an Old Age nursing home in south Delhis Greater Kailash area, officials said.Authorities got the information about a fire at Antara Care for Seniors at 5.14 am.
Authorities got the information about a fire at Antara Care for Seniors at 5.14 am. Five fire tenders and a few ambulances were rushed to the spot, and the fire was brought under control by 6.50 am, the fire department said.
According to police, which helped in the fire fighting operation, the fire had occurred on the third floor of the building.
After the fire was doused, two completely burnt bodies were found on the third floor. Kanchan Arora, 86, and Kamal, 92, were burned inside the building, according to fire department. The crime and FSL teams have been called to the spot, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Chandan Chowdhary said.
One senior citizen has been shifted to Max Hospital Saket and 12 others to another branch in Okhla of Antara Care, he said, adding the matter is being investigated. This was the second fire incident in a week in south Delhi. On Thursday, just after midnight, shops in a three-storey building in Sangam Vihar area caught fire. According to police, the building had become engulfed in smoke and families living on the first and second floor had to be rescued with use of ladder.
Fourteen people had been rescued in all and no casualty was reported in that incident.
