Weapon snatched from CRPF personnel in J-K's Pulwama
PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 01-01-2023 15:33 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 15:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Militants snatched a weapon from a CRPF personnel in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, officials said.
At about 12:40 pm, terrorists snatched an AK service rifle from a CRPF personnel while he was on duty at Below area of Rajpora in the south Kashmir district, the officials said.
They said a manhunt has been launched to recover the weapon.
