Maha: Four people injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical firm; firefighting, rescue operation on

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 16:01 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At least four people were injured in a fire which broke out after a blast in a boiler at a chemical company in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, a police official said.

The incident took place at around 11.30 am in the unit located in Igatpuri when some workers were in the premises, he said.

Fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, the official said.

At least four people were injured and they were rushed to hospital, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

