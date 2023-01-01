Will ensure no child is addicted to drugs: New Police Commissioner

No child should become an addict to drugs, that is the goal set by the new Police Commissioner of the port city K Sethuraman, who took charge here on Sunday.

Speaking to reporters after taking charge as Kochi City Police Commissioner, Sethuraman said, ''Our priority is to ensure that no child from now on becomes an addict to drugs. That is our goal. We will work to ensure that.'' The senior police officer said no activities which lead children astray would be permitted.

He said strict action would be taken by the police to prevent such activities.

Regarding the law and order in the port city, Sethuraman said if you look at the entire country, Kochi was one of the cities where law was being followed properly.

He further said his predecessor -- Nagaraju Chakilam -- set a good standard and he intends to take it forward in the same manner.

