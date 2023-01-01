Maha: 21 held in 16 traps by ACB in Palghar in 2022

The Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau laid 16 traps and arrested 21 persons in bribery cases in Palghar district in 2022, an official said on Sunday.

The traps comprise four related to the revenue department, three to police, two each to MSEDCL and forest department and one each to agriculture, rural development, health and education departments as well as one on a private individual.

''The biggest amount in a trap was Rs 1 lakh. This happened in two traps in which MSEDCL staffers and police personnel were held,'' he said.

Overall, the agency's Thane region, which includes Palghar, saw 85 cases in which 128 persons were charged, said a official.

''In 83 successful traps, a total of 124 persons were arrested,'' Thane ACB Superintendent of Police Sunil Lokhande said.

As per the Maharashtra ACB website, the total number of cases statewide in 2022 stood at 744, in which 1,083 persons were charged.

