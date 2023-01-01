Three policemen injured as PCR van collides with truck in Odisha

Three policemen were critically injured on Sunday after their PCR vehicle collided with a truck in Odisha's Sambalpur district, police said.

The accident occurred early in the morning in Ainthapalli Chhak area when the police control room van with four personnel onboard dashed against the goods vehicle while taking a turn, a senior officer said. Locals helped the injured policemen to come out of the PCR van and informed the Sadar Police Station about the accident. ''The police personnel were on field duty when the accident took place. Three policemen were critically injured and taken to VSS Medical College and Hospital at Burla, while the other policeman did not have any injury,'' he said.

According to hospital sources, one of the three injured persons admitted to the health facility was shifted to ICU after his condition deteriorated. An investigation into the accident has been initiated, the officer added.

