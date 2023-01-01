Left Menu

Maha: Trimbakeshwar Temple to remain closed between Jan 5-12 for conservation, maintenance work by ASI

PTI | Nashik | Updated: 01-01-2023 17:48 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 17:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia
The order was issued by District Magistrate Vikas Kulkarni, who is also chairperson of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust.

The work pertains to the conservation of the 'jyotirlinga' and maintenance of the temple structure and devotees will not be able to have 'darshan' during this period, Kulkarni said in the order.

It is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of the country and heavily patronised throughout the year.

