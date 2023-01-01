Maha: Trimbakeshwar Temple to remain closed between Jan 5-12 for conservation, maintenance work by ASI

The order was issued by District Magistrate Vikas Kulkarni, who is also chairperson of the Shri Trimbakeshwar Devasthan Trust.

The work pertains to the conservation of the 'jyotirlinga' and maintenance of the temple structure and devotees will not be able to have 'darshan' during this period, Kulkarni said in the order.

It is one of the 12 'jyotirlingas' of the country and heavily patronised throughout the year.

