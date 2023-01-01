One killed, 17 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical plant; rescue operation on

One person was killed and 17 others injured, four of them critically, in a massive fire triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

The blast in the Jindal Poly Films factory, located in Mundhegaon along the Mumbai-Agra highway in Igatpuri taluka, was so strong that it was heard in nearby villages. The fire and smoke could be seen from a distance.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde tweeted some labourers are still stuck in the huge fire at Jindal factory and a search and rescue operation by the Fire Brigade is on.

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis said so far 19 persons have been rescued and 17 of them admitted to a private hospital for treatment.

''Four among them are critical while another one died,'' he said.

Speaking in Aurangabad, CM Shinde said the Air Force Station at Deolali (in Nashik district) will make a helicopter available for the rescue operation.

A senior official said as it was the first day of the New Year, the number of workers present at the factory was less.

Officials said some workers were present on the premises of the chemical unit when the incident occurred at around 11.30 am.

Mundhegaon is located about 30 km from Nashik and 130 km from Mumbai.

Fire brigade, police, and disaster response force teams rushed to the spot.

Firefighting as well as search and rescue operations were underway at the site, officials said.

"A blast led to the fire. A woman died in the incident. Fourteen people have been injured and admitted to hospitals. The condition of four of the injured people is serious,'' divisional revenue commissioner Radhakrishna Game told reporters.

''Normally, 20 to 25 people work in the plant. But, as it was the first day of the New Year, the number was less on Sunday. As huge grass has grown on the premises and inflammable material is lying everywhere, our first aim is to control the fire. The exact reason behind the blaze is yet to be ascertained. It will take some time," Game added.

CM Shinde said 11 injured people have been admitted to Suyash Hospital in Nashik city.

''As it was an automatic plant, there was not much manpower present at the time of the blast. The government will make whatever efforts are needed for the rescue operations, there will be no lacunae. Our officials, district collector, and superintendent of police are at the spot," he said.

''I pray for the early recovery of the injured persons,'' CM tweeted later.

Union Minister of State for Health Bharati Pawar told reporters here that the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the National Disaster Response Force have been informed about the incident.

The SDRF personnel have reached the site, said the minister, who hails from Nashik.

''As many as 100 beds have been kept ready in various hospitals – Nashik District Civil Hospital, SMBT Hospital and other medical facilities (in case of a need)," she said.

Nashik Guardian Minister Dada Bhuse said CM Shinde may visit the spot to take stock of the situation.

