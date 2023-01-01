Left Menu

Maha: Three killed in fire after blast at cracker factory in Solapur

At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtras Solapur district on Sunday, police said.The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 17:56 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, police said.

The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said. ''There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire,'' he said.

''After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation,'' he said. Barshi is located around 400 km from Mumbai.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

