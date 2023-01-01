Maha: Three killed in fire after blast at cracker factory in Solapur
At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtras Solapur district on Sunday, police said.The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said.
PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 01-01-2023 17:58 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 17:56 IST
- Country:
- India
At least three persons were killed and as many others injured in a major fire that broke out after a blast at a firecracker factory in Maharashtra's Solapur district on Sunday, police said.
The blaze erupted at the unit located at Shirala in Barshi taluka around 3 pm, an official said. ''There was a blast inside the firecracker manufacturing unit, which led to the fire,'' he said.
''After being alerted, the fire brigade and police personnel rushed to the spot and started a rescue operation,'' he said. Barshi is located around 400 km from Mumbai.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Barshi
- Mumbai
- Solapur
- Maharashtra
- Shirala
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai to witness Oppn MVA's march against Eknath Shinde govt and ruling BJP's counter-protest
Fire breaks out in Mumbai building, nobody injured
1 dead in Mumbai fire at Ghatkopar pizza hotel
One dead, two injured in fire at building in Mumbai's Ghatkopar: Official.
BJP protests in Mumbai seeking MVA's apology for 'insulting' B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities