Army chief begins New Year by visiting troops at LoC in J-K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday began the new year by paying a visit to troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. ''On the occasion of #NewYear2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude Area along the Line of Control in #Kupwara Sector,'' an Army spokesperson said in a tweet. He said the chief of armed staff interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)