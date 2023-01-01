Left Menu

Army chief begins New Year by visiting troops at LoC in J-K

Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday began the new year by paying a visit to troops posted along the Line of Control LoC in Jammu and Kashmir. On the occasion of NewYear2023, General Manoj Pande COAS visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude Area along the Line of Control in Kupwara Sector, an Army spokesperson said in a tweet.

Chief of Army Staff of the Indian Army, General Manoj Pande (File Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday began the new year by paying a visit to troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir. ''On the occasion of #NewYear2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude Area along the Line of Control in #Kupwara Sector,'' an Army spokesperson said in a tweet. He said the chief of armed staff interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families.

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

