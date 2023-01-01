Left Menu

Naxalites accuse man of being police informer, kill him in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

PTI | Bijapur | Updated: 01-01-2023 18:31 IST | Created: 01-01-2023 18:31 IST
Naxalites accuse man of being police informer, kill him in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was murdered allegedly by a group of Naxalites in Bijapur district in Chhattisgarh, a police official said on Sunday.

They had abducted Sanjay Tati from his house in Kursampara village under Terram police station limits on Saturday night and his body was recovered by the side of a road in the area some hours later, Superintendent of Police Anjaneya Varshney said.

''The Naxalites' Jagargunda area committee has taken responsibility for the killing and has left pamphlets in the area alleging Tati was a police informer. A case was registered and an operation has been launched to arrest the accused,'' the SP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across China; UK to require COVID negative tests for arrivals from China and more

Health News Roundup: Rural residents worry for elderly as COVID rips across ...

 Global
2
Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Oswal

Stock to Watch 2023: Infosys, SBI, ITC, Titan among top picks by Motilal Osw...

 India
3
Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

Study reveals new method to boost immunity to viral infections

 Australia
4
Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog limelight next year

Outlook 2023: Financials, cement, infra, renewable energy stocks to hog lime...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Energy: The Science Behind Cutting-Edge Technologies

Tech-Savvy Farming: The Future of Agriculture and Forestry

Agroforestry: A Win-Win for Farmers, Forests, and the Planet

The City of the Future: How Technology is Shaping Urban Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023