Following are the top stories at 7 PM: NATION DEL27 HR-MINISTER-3RDLD PORTFOLIO Haryana minister Sandeep Singh accused of sexual harassment gives up Sports portfolio Chandigarh: Haryana minister Sandeep Singh, who has been booked in a sexual harassment case, on Sunday gave up his Sports portfolio, saying he has taken this step on moral grounds.

DEL12 INDOPAK-NUCLEAR-LIST-EXCHANGE India, Pakistan exchange list of nuclear installations New Delhi: In continuing a 32-year practice, India and Pakistan on Sunday exchanged a list of their nuclear installations under a bilateral pact which prohibits the two sides from attacking each other's atomic facilities.

DEL28 JITENDRA-EC-EVMS-DELIVERY ECIL to deliver EVM-related equipment to Election Commission by October: Jitendra Singh New Delhi: The Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL) will deliver 21 lakh equipment, including ballot units, control units and Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) machines, to the Election Commission by October 2023, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Sunday.

DEL18 BJP-KARNATAKA BJP to allure Vokkaliga leaders in Karnataka's Old Mysuru region New Delhi: The BJP is going to allure several Vokkaliga leaders from ''panchayat to Parliament'' into its fold from Karnataka's Old Mysuru region ahead of the Assembly polls in the southern state due later this year, party leaders said on Sunday.

DEL13 INDOPAK-PRISONERS India asks Pakistan to release Indian prisoners in its custody New Delhi: India on Sunday called on Pakistan to release and repatriate 631 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners who have completed their jail-term and whose nationality has been confirmed.

DEL21 WOMEN-NCW-COMPLAINTS NCW received nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes against women in 2022 New Delhi: Nearly 31,000 complaints of crimes committed against women were received by the National Commission for Women (NCW) in 2022, the highest since 2014.

BOM15 MH-CHEMICAL UNIT-2ND LD FIRE One killed, 17 injured in fire after blast in Nashik chemical plant; rescue operation on Nashik: One person was killed and 17 others injured, four of them critically, in a massive fire triggered by a blast in a boiler of a chemical factory in Maharashtra's Nashik district on Sunday, officials said.

BUSINESS DEL26 BIZ-LD GST GST revenues grow 15 pc to nearly Rs 1.50 lakh cr in Dec New Delhi: The collections from Goods and Services Tax (GST) grew by 15 per cent to over Rs 1.49 lakh crore in December 2022, indicating improved manufacturing output and consumption demand, besides better compliance.

DEL25 BIZ-AUTO-LD-SALES Domestic passenger vehicles sales rise 23 pc to record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicles sales rose by 23 per cent to a record of 37.93 lakh units in 2022 led by the likes of Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors as the companies rode on easing of pandemic related challenges and semiconductor shortages to cash in on pent up demand, specially for SUVs. LEGAL LGD3 SC-DEMONETISATION SC to pronounce verdict on pleas against demonetisation on Monday New Delhi: The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its judgment on Monday on a batch of pleas challenging the government's 2016 decision to demonetise currency notes of Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 denominations.

FOREIGN FGN22 AUSTRIA-JAISHANKAR Jaishankar meets Austrian counterpart Schallenberg Vienna: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday held talks with his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg, his first diplomatic engagement in 2023.

FGN23 NEPAL-AIRPORT-POKHARA Nepal PM Prachanda inaugurates Pokhara airport built with Chinese assistance Kathmandu: Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ on Sunday inaugurated a regional international airport built with the Chinese assistance in western Nepal’s tourist hub of Pokhara.By Shirish B Pradhan

